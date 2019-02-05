Atiku’s latest endorsement, fatal blow to Buhari - CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties on Monday expressed delight at the Sunday’s endorsement of the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by the Northern Elders Forum, Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum.

It described the endorsement as a fatal blow to President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The coalition’s position was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by its first national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere said, “This (endorsement) is one huge and fatal blow to the ambition of President Buhari. A revival of the Nigerian spirit has been born.

“Despite all the divisive actions of President Buhari, all the regions have seen through his destructive agenda and have identified a unifier who will lead the mission to get Nigeria working again.

“It is not yet too late for the President to call it quits for the sake of the progress and well-being of Nigeria before Nigerians subject him to the most embarrassing and humiliating defeat in Nigeria’s political history.”

He added, “President Buhari had only one quality which was packaged for him and sold to Nigerians which has since been unveiled and Nigerians now know is a façade.

“Nigerians are no longer in doubt that the acclaimed integrity of the President was only political, a contraption hurriedly put together for the purpose of 2015 election.

“This momentous endorsement is the beginning of the cracking of President Buhari and his APC-led Federal Government like crackers biscuit by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”