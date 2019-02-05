Ex-Generals, others endorse President Buhari for February election

A group of retired Army Generals, Admirals, Marshals and former Military Governors/Administrators have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

The ex-officers made their declaration in support for Buhari's re-election when they paid a visit to the President in Abuja on Monday.

The leader of the delegation, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, who was military governor in Borno, and later military administrator of Lagos State, said the retired top officers thought it right to visit the President.

Gen Marwa said the visit was to tell President Buhari that he has represented his constituency well.

He said, “You announced a simple three-point agenda upon the assumption of office namely security; fighting corruption, and the economy. You have kept your words as an officer and a gentleman.”

“We the retired armed forces officers, representing 99.9% of our colleagues say that we are proud of you; proud to be associated with your administration; and proud to witness this era of Nigeria rising again under your able leadership.

“We support you fully and totally in the presidential elections next week and will do whatever we can within the law to contribute to your emergence as the victor in the election in order to take Nigeria to the next level,” Gen Marwa

The most senior of the retired officers, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla, a former Chief of Naval Staff, who said future generations would acquit President Buhari “most creditably”.

He added: “On behalf of the generals here today, I congratulate you on the tremendous work done by this administration, and wish to state unequivocally that we are proud of you and fully behind you in the presidential elections next week. We pledge our full support and continued loyalty.”

The delegation was made of one Vice Admiral, two Lt-Generals, 15 Major Generals, two Rear Admirals, eight Air Vice-Marshals, 12 Brigadier-Generals, three Commodores, nine Air Commodores, and 17 former military governors/administrators, among others.

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his commitment to the country, saying that his objective is clear and he will continue to do his best as the President of the country.

The President said, “God has made this country great. We have human and material resources, and may God continue to give us the right leaders. My objective is very clear, and I will continue to do my best.

“We have no other country but Nigeria. We will stay here and salvage it together”.

President Buhari noted that even if one was blessed enough to send children for training abroad, “after such training, they will still have to come back here. We must, therefore, give our best for our country.”

“The patriotism imbued in us by the military will ever remain relevant. Let's do our best for this country,” he said.

