I Regret Supporting Adams Oshiomh As National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC - Gov. Rochas Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Monday said he regretted supporting Adams Oshiomhole to emerge the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Okorocha, who is the Imo West APC senatorial candidate, said Oshiomhole has revealed himself to be unreliable.

Speaking during the flagg-off of his campaign at the Orlu Township Stadium, Okorocha said the APC National Chairman and those afraid of him ganged up against him, Guardian reports.

According to Okorocha, “My finishing governor is not a full-stop. It is a comma because after every comma, a sentence will follow.

“Those who are afraid of me politically have ganged up to fight me, including the person I supported to become the national chairman.

“That is why they brought Hope Uzodinma. He is not running for any election, but was only recruited to fight me in my Orlu zone.”

“I am also running for the Senate election to attract a lot of things for Orlu people. You have seen what I have done as a governor. When I go to the Senate, there will be a massive difference. Nzeribe, Izunaso and Uzodinma had wasted the position for years, as there is no project they can boast of in Orlu zone. They were only interested in their pockets,” the governor said.

Okorocha also dared his rival in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Osita Izunaso, to present his scorecard to the people.

“Please, ask Osita Izunaso what he has been able to attract to Orlu zone for the four years he spent in the House of Representatives and four years he spent as a senator, not even a bungalow was attracted to Orlu zone. So, he should go and sit down.

“I am very grateful to you all. I have never seen in my life a senatorial rally taking the shape of a national rally. The crowd here is intimidating and has humbled me. What I understand is that you are saying to me Rochas carry go; you are saying to me, go to Abuja,” he said.