INEC Relocate 26 Registration Centres Due To Insecurity In Yobe State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe has said that about 26 registration centres may be relocated to alternative places for the conduct of 2019 general elections due to insecurity from fear of as hoc staff being attacks’.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state Ahmad Makama who disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu today said, “INEC is well prepared but we have 26 registration centres that are considered to be unsafe. We are avoiding them due to security reasons because the safety of lives is not guaranteed and we will not expose our men and materials to any insecurity.

“We will scout for alternative areas that are safe and the stakeholders will be informed on the changes, accordingly. Not only that, we will as much as possible avoid private residents or private places as polling units or collection centres”, Ahmed said.

Makama further said initially, there were 24 centres but with the recent attack on Geidam, it has increased to 26.

“We will continue to review the situation. It is likely that is from now to election time, it will reduce or increase, depending on what happened.

"In 2015, the whole of Gulani local government was made to conduct its elections at Fika and in 2016, during bye-election in the area, the local government Residents converged at Bara town for same purpose", Ahmed said.

On the unclaimed PVCs, the REC said the number has now reduced to 70,000 as against the 170,000 reported three weeks ago and was optimistic that before the close of shop on Friday February 8, the remaining would be claimed.