Ooni commence High School Soccer Competition

Ooni of Ife His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has made good of his promise to revive grassroot football especially in the Southwest with the commencement of High School soccer recently competition in Ile-Ife.

The foremost monarch who launched this project in his Palace in September 2018 said it is a dream come true for young talents who has been in thirsty to showcase their talent for them to become somebody special

The tournament which has 16 qualified high school teams started earlier this year and it's still at the preliminary stage where they will be reduced to eight for the next round.

Some of the school participating include Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife;

Kemade High school, Ile-Ife; L. A High School, Ipetumodu; CAC Grammar School, Edunabun; Olode High School, Olode; Asipa High School, Asipa; Ife City Grammar School, Ile-Ife;

St. John's High School, Ile-Ife; School of Science, Ile-Ife;

Seventh Day Adventist Grammar School, Ile-Ife; Ife Anglican Grammar School, Ile-Ife; St David's Grammar School, Ile-Ife.

The coordinator of the project Mr.Akionla Martin's said this is a very laudable project that every well meaning Nigerian should support because it is going to rewrite the history of grassroot soccer in Nigeria and it is going global as talent will be discovered for the whole to see the hidden talents still in the country. He stated that he has already seen done promising young talents in the freezer games so far and implore everyone within Ife and environs to come out in mass and support these kids as the competition progresses.

The competition ends in March where the Oonirisa will present the trophy and awards to the eventual winners.

Directorate of Media and Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace,

Ile-Ife.