‘Cleric’ nabbed with human skull

A self acclaimed Islamic cleric, Jamiu Olasheu and three others were arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command on Sunday for unlawful possession of human skull.

The 35-yaer-old man was arrested by policemen from Agbara divisional police station who are on routine crime prevention patrol.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said policemen accosted two men on a motorcycle at Kofedoti area of Agbara.

He said the two men, Teslim Ayeniromo and Sunday Kolade were asked to come down for search consequent upon which a human skull was discovered in a sack found on them.

The duo were promptly arrested and taken to Agbara Divisional headquarters where the DPO, CSP Adegbite Omotayo personally interrogated them.

The PPRO said on interrogation, the suspects claimed that the human skull was given to them by one Micheal Osanyinbi for onward delivery to Olasheu.

The police spokesperson said Olasheu has made confessional statement that he actually requested for the skull which Micheal Osanyinbi promised to get for him at the rate of #25,000 and #1,000 for the bike man who will deliver it to him. He stated further that the skull is needed for a yet to be disclosed ritual.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliaysu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Special Anti Robbery Squad for further investigation and prosecution.