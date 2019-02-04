High Rate Of Defilement, Domestic Cases Alarming, Says Akamagwuna

Statistics have shown that there are over 300 cases of defilement of minors, 50 cases of domestic violence and five cases of incest in all the courts of criminal jurisdiction across Delta State, the Director, Domestic Violence and Sexual Offenses Unit of the Ministry of Justice, Barr. Mrs. Uche Akamagwuna, has said.

Barr. Akamagwuna, who is in charge of the Unit at weekend in Asaba, gave the disclosure of the statistics of defilement and domestic violence cases being prosecuted by the Ministry during the on-going awareness campaign to schools against sexual and domestic violence.

She said the Ministry is currently prosecuting over 300 cases of defilement of minors alone and over 50 cases of domestic violence including 5 cases of incest in all the courts of criminal jurisdiction across the State.

Mrs. Akamagwuna who could not hold her emotions as she burst into tears while narrating the ordeal of a 17 year old girl who was ganged raped by a group of nine boys at Ogume, Ndokwa West, said the cases of defilement has assumed a dangerous proportion.

She said, eight out of the nine boys that allegedly raped the 17 years old girl have been arraigned in court and remanded in prison custody by a Kwale High Court, while one of the boys is still on the run.

According to her, the court has issued a bench warrant of arrest against the remaining accused person still at large, one Mr. Lucky Ochade, a 46 year old builder whose last known address was No 10, Okete Street, Ogbeole, Ogume and subsequently declared him wanted.

While addressing students of Madonna International Secondary School, Asaba, the Director told them that sodomy which is having canal knowledge of another against the order of nature and other sexual offense including rape, defilement, indecent assault, are grave offenses which are punishable under the law.

She said the prescribed punishment for rape and defilement under sections 357 and 218, Cap C21, Volume 1 of Laws of Delta State, 2006, is life imprisonment while indecent assault under section 360 carries 2 years imprisonment for offenders, pointing out that the punishments for incest and sodomy are spelt out under section 214, Cap C21, Volume 1, laws of Delta State, 2006 which is life imprisonment.

Akamagwuna who disclosed that the State Government has zero tolerance for all forms of sexual related offences, averred that the Child's Right Law which has since been domesticated by the Delta State Government, adequately protect the rights and the dignities of every child irrespective of creed, religion, tribe or social status.

She warned against indecent dressing, cultism and access to x rated films which are capable of promoting improper sexual behavior, adding that they should resist all forms of abuse and speak out should anyone attempt to take advantage of them.