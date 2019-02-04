Museveni's ability to read people's mind was exaggerated by Besigye!

Friends, Dr.Kiiza Besigye is quoted saying that Museveni has the 'ability, even in a short interaction, to get into the mind of the person before him, to understand the person before him'. I totally disagree with this because this power is only for God and Satan. Yes, God gave Satan powers to get into our minds and try to control it the way it wants. This was after Satan, who was initially an angel, refused to bow for prophet Adam. Human beings have no powers to do get into the minds of other people. Even those who try, like shrinks, psychologists, e.t.c, rarely get it right.

I will definitely admit, Museveni has his charms.He has shown his ability to make deals since UPM days in 1980s, and that's why the whole organisation evolved twice into the current NRM.He has managed to weaken the opposition mainly through open and secret deals, such that its difficult at the moment to know who is genuine opposition, and not. He reads a book and all intelligence reports, to the end, and gets his info from all intelligence units, the TV, social media,radio and newspapers.He never underminds information of any nature about anybody, and that is a strength. I'm sure he has a list of all active bloggers in his office,and follows them in his free time.

Yes, I agree with Besigye that Museveni is a strategic thinker.With the rise of Bobi Wine, he has carefully not made any serious statement about him, or the so called People Power.This isn't by accident, its simply because he is still studying them,as they've caught almost everybody offguard. There is always a problem when intellectual peasants show interest in power, because it's sometimes difficult to know their next move. Basic fear is that he will slow down the gravy train in unpredictable ways. For the first time, i'm sure, just like myself, he is hearing of names like-- Bajjo, Nubian Ali, Eddie Mutwe, and all those visible in People Power's resemblance of a 'structure'.

Bobi is the cult of hope at the moment, atleast on the social media.With the other opposition politicians ignoring people and going for their own silent ways of resisting Museveni, the public will clump around anyone that sounds like they offer hope. At the moment, all hope is in either Besigye or Bobi. And when the person proves they can't deliver, the hopeful have nowhere else to turn and must continue to believe, for to face the truth only leads to depression and failure. These things go in cycles, and right now the cycle is turning towards Bobism. Mugisha Muntu left FDC to start his own party, New Formation. The pundits are calling it "dead on arrival."

The fact is that Museveni is just a lucky man, and the population is so ignorant and poor. For instance, Museveni promised to retire in 2006, and later in 2011, and how many people bought that baloney and more.He made more wild claims that are just too much to keep up with.Uganda would be a middle income by 2020. We will make cars by 2018, or something like that--the list is endless, and yet almost 40 percent of ugandans believe all that crap. When reporters ask NRMs why none of this has happened, they all have the same answer, "He just needs more time", or get this one, "its the people working for the govt that have let him down".

Whether Museveni is a great leader, or not, he will be analysed by the Uganda he leaves behibd when he leaves power. I rate leaders by their performance in office and not their rhetoric. From that specification, Russia's Nikita Khrushchev was a great leader. He made a misstep in Cuba, but brought the end of the denunciations and trips to the gulag for having the wrong attitude. I realize, it is probably politically incorrect to admire Nikita, but I still do. He took serious risks to improve the lives of ordinary Russians, and he was a war hero.

"In tribute to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Uganda, two bastions of strength in a world filled with strife, discrimination and terrorism."