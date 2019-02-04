Atiku Reacts On Alleged Bias By Journalist Kadaria Ahmed

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to claims that the host of Television show, “The Candidate” Kadaria Ahmed was biased when he appeared on the show.

Abubakar said if elected, he would love to work with Ahmed. Shortly after the programme, rumour emerged online of Ahmed’s relationship with the Governor of Kaduna State, El-Rufai, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ahmed’s alleged relationship with El-Rufai was said to be the reason she was biased while interviewing Abubakar.

Reacting to the claims, Abubakar described Ahmed as a great woman and a professional. Abubakar’s position was disclosed by his wife, Jennifer Douglas via her Twitter handle, yesterday.

She quoted Abubakar as saying: “The Kadaria Ahmed’s relationship with Mallam Nasir el-Rufai is a non issue. It will be a sign of unpreparedness on my part not to have my team do a background check on who I meet in the course of this campaign. We were aware and quite frankly, we were not bothered.

“My running mate and I have nothing to hide. We only have a plan to get Nigeria working again. Kadaria is a great woman and a professional as far as we are concerned. I have nothing but maximum respect for her brilliance.

“Hopefully, after we are elected, we would like to work with her and other very brilliant women and youths.

“The issue is not if she was tutored or given questions to ask as being rumoured. To us, she was simply doing her job.

“What should be of utmost importance is that, it was a wonderful opportunity for us to talk to Nigerians and thankfully more Nigerians now know better. More Nigerians now know that it is time to get Nigeria out of the woods and get the country working again.

“We are almost there. February 16th is here already. Congratulations Nigeria in advance.”