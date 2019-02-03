Troops Neutralized Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists, 3 Soldiers Injured In Borno North

Troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government of Borno State yesterday 2 February 2019 at about 6pm during a routine defence patrol encountered Boko Haram Terrorists whose intent was to attack troop’s location.

The insurgents who came in their numbers met their waterloo as the gallant troops proved to be hard knot for them to crack.

Colonel Ezindu Idimah, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations , Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in a statement Sunday said the terrorists were mercilessly trashed due to the superior fire power, courage and discipline displayed by own troops in conjunction with the Air Task Force.

Many of them were neutralized while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Various weapons and ammunitions were recovered from the terrorists.

Unfortunately, three soldiers were wounded in action and presently receiving treatment at 7 Division Hospital Maiduguri.

Reacting to the gallantry displayed by the troops, the Commander Sector 3 operation LAFIYA DOLE commended the troops for their gallantry, courage and loyalty in the fight against insurgency stressing that though the job of a soldier is demanding, the nation will always count on their loyalty and determination to end insurgency in the Nigeria.

He further reiterated the commitment of the officers and soldiers to bring to an end to the activities of Boko Haram Insurgents in Northern Borno.

The Commander also solicited for public support from good citizens and urged them to report the presence of suspected wounded persons within their locality to the nearest security outpost.