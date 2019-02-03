Troops Kill 4 Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Rpg 7 Bombs, Chargers,ammunition In Mallam Fatori

Troops of 118 and 119 Task Force Battalions of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Northern Borno have neutralised 4 Boko Haram terrorists in an encounter yesterday night at Mallam Fatori, a border town in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno state.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE in a statement Sunday said on Saturday 2nd February 2019, a group of Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack the town taking advantage of darkness but met their Waterloo in an encounter with gallant troops of 118 and 119 Task Force Battalions.

The vigilant troops engaged the terrorists with heavy fire power and instantly despatched 4 of the attackers to the great beyond, while some of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

The fleeing surviving terrorists abandoned some of their weapons and equipment which were recovered by the troops.

The recovered items include, 1 Light Machine Gun, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade 7 (RPG 7) tubes, 3 Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 3 Rocket Propelled Grenade Chargers, a belt of 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO type) ammunition, 5 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition and 4 Hand Grenades.

The gallant troops are unrelenting and are further exploiting their success, as they engage in hot pursuit of the fleeing insurgents.

Three soldiers however sustained various injuries during the encounter. They are all in stable condition and receiving medical attention.