Cogent reasons exist for Ndigbo to come out and vote for Atiku/Obi —Obaze

The Chairman, Anambra State Chapter of Atiku-Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze, has called on Ndigbo to come out en masse and vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the February 16 polls.

Obaze, the erstwhile candidate of the party in the Anambra 2017 governorship election, made the call in Awka over the weekend. According to him, “cogent reasons exist for Ndigbo to come out en masse and vote for PDP’s Atiku-Obi.”

He said any vote for Atiku Abubakar is also a vote for Peter Obi, who would be saddled with managing the economic responsibilities of the country.

Obaze noted that Igbo, who, according to him, are predominantly business-minded people, and Nigerians in general, stand to benefit maximally from topnotch conceptual and empirical knowledge the Atiku/Obi team offers.

He said Atiku has executive democratic and political experience, just like his running mate, Peter Obi who he described as “a working and resourceful match. With the duo in office, Igbos and Nigerians will rejoice and relish a new political and economic paradigm.”

On the issue of succession, which has become a major campaign talking point, Obaze said over 40 million Igbo people cannot afford to wait for another 4 years to realize the “so called” promise of being handed over to by the APC Government.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Babatunde Fashola, both potential 2023 presidential candidates, have said publicly and without any apologies that President Buhari will hand over to the Southwest in 2023. Their permutation does not feature Ndigbo.”

He encouraged Ndigbo to vote PDP in order to have Peter Obi in Aso Rock, since his being the Vice President will provide emotional and spiritual exhilaration for the Igbo people who feel excluded, neglected and marginalized in Nigeria.

“Beyond deploying his reach and office to chart a new vision and mission for the Igbo and Nigerians, Peter Obi also fits well into the bill of strategic succession planning.”

“Moreover, Atiku is a son-in-law of the Igbo people, by virtue of one of his wives from Onitsha. He is an Igbo son by our customary law of marriage and he has chosen our natural son, Peter Obi as his running mate — this is a double chance, if not obligatory reason for the Igbo people to vote for PDP.”

Obaze acknowledged that “Atiku being human, has his shortcomings, just like any of us or other presidential candidates” but noted that Nigeria will be far better off with Atiku-Obi than what currently obtains.