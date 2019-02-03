Ohaneze-Ndigbo Distance Itself From Igbo Groups Campaigning For Politicians In Borno.

The Igbo Socio-Cultural Association , Ohaneze-Ndigbo , Borno State Chapter, has in strong terms, disowned Igbo groups parading themselves as the Igbo Apex body in the state going about campaignng for party candidates in state.

The Pesident of the Igbo Apex body,, Ohaneze-Ndigbo Ndigbo, Chief Mazi Azubuko stated this at a press conference on Saturday in Maiduguri.

According to him, Ohaneze - Ndigbo in Borno state as a body accommodates every politician that will come to them soliciting for votes irrespective of political party affiliation.

He added that Igbos in Borno State have further been told to vote a candidate of their choice in the forthcoming general elections.

The President warned that a situation where some groups of Igbos for selfish interest, selected themselves to go about campaignng for some politicans in the name of Igbos in Maiduguri will not be tolerated.

Mazi Azubuko used the opportunity to inform members of the public that the only known Igbo Hall for the purpose of any gathering concerning affairs of Ohaneze-Ndigbo is the Igbo Hall at Wulari Jerusalem, which is adjacent to CAN Centre in Maiduguri.

He therefore urged Igbos in Borno to disregard the activities of such groups and vote a candidate of their choice in the forthcoming general elections.

Azubuko however explained that the decision of the Igbo apex body became paramount for it to take all the necessary action to avoid conflicts and ensure that the activities of these unrecognized groups will not pitch on the Igbo populace in Borno state against a section of people in the society.

He also recalled that Igbos in Borno state are yet to recover from the brutality meted them during the peak of the boko haram insurgency in the state capital, Maiduguri city, where lives were lost as well as properties destroyed.

Chief Mazi said unity of the Igbos remained a duty and priority to all good loving Igbos any where in the state and country at large while appealing to those involved in the activities to shun such and remain commited, loyal and obedient to the association and their leaders .