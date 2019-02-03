Osinbajo's Chopper Crash:12 Persons Were On board The Ill-Fated Helicopter

Facts have emerged on the co-passengers of the ill fated helicopter that crash-landed at Kaba stadium yesterday. According to Presidency sources, "Prof. Osinbajo headed first to Kabba, and while landing at the Kabba Stadium, the Helicopter suddenly skidded sideways until it halted on its side few metres away from the intended resting spot".

It was further learnt that other passengers "alongside VP Osinbajo, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, senior presidential aides, security officials and the crew; there were a total of 12 people on board. Everyone came out safely after the incident".

Meanwhile, "as is procedural, a full investigation into the causes of the incident would be conducted by aviation authorities", a Presidency source stated.