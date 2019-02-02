TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | General News

Vice President Osinbajo's Helicopter Crash-Lands In Kogi [Video]

By The Nigerian Voice

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter carrying Osinbajo has crash-landed immediately after take off at Kabba on Saturday.

According to a tweet shared by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande,

“Vp Osinbajo’s Chopper Crash Lands In Kabba, But He And The Entire Crew Safe. He Is Continuing With His Engagements And Plans For The Day In Kogi State.”


Do not steal and cheat 'cause the politicians hate challenge!
By: Mike(Munich/Germany)

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists