Vice President Osinbajo's Helicopter Crash-Lands In Kogi [Video]
A Nigerian Air Force helicopter carrying Osinbajo has crash-landed immediately after take off at Kabba on Saturday.
According to a tweet shared by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande,
“Vp Osinbajo’s Chopper Crash Lands In Kabba, But He And The Entire Crew Safe. He Is Continuing With His Engagements And Plans For The Day In Kogi State.”
We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well.— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 2, 2019
We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher.
We continue #NextLevelEngagements in Kabba, Kogi State. pic.twitter.com/RjNFTm08kE