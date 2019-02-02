Historic Presidential Flag-off of Oil Prospecting In Gongola Basin, Gombe State [Photos & Video]

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under the leadership Dr. Maikanti Baru, have today made history as President Buhari flagged off exploration of hydrocarbons otherwise known as oil exploration in Gongola Basin of Gombe State.

The oil prospecting will centere around the Kolmani river in the Gongola basin, Upper Benue Trough.

In his speech, the President thanked NNPC: "Let me commend NNPC Group for expanding its exploration footprint into the Inland Basins with a view to improving the Nation’s oil and gas reserves; drive oil & gas production and spinoff socioeconomic activities across the Country."

The grateful GMD expressed gratitude to the collective efforts of all who made the project a reality "I commend the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders which include host communities, security agencies & the local universities in all our areas of operations. As a responsible corporate citizen,we would continue to honor & meet our commitment to all parties"

He further reassured President Buhari of sustained committment to actualize the expected outcome of the project "I want to assure Mr. President, that we'll leave no stone unturned in sustaining the intensity of the ongoing oil and gas exploration in the Inland Basins of our great Nation & God willing, we shall celebrate even greater successes in no distant future" He finally thanked Mr President for his support "I thank President Buhari for not only giving us the mandate but also for his sustained interest & support in making the dev't of the Inland Basins a reality"