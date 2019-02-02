President Buhari Explains Why Nigerien Governors Attended His Kano Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed why Nigerien Governors attended his presidential rally in Kano on Thursday.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari said the main opposition was panicky and jittery.

He explained that African political office seekers were trooping into the country to understudy his phenomenon.

Buhari maintained that the foreign governors’ presence at the Kano rally has not broken any Nigerian law.

The statement added, “Nigeria has been gifted with an honest leader, a man endowed with rare qualities and people are trying to copy that.

“If our neighbours from Niger come to witness how President Buhari is doing his politics, what is the problem with that? Is there any law that is broken? Or did they see anyone that will buy vote or collect PVC?

“What we want PDP to know, there is a Buhari phenomenon that is sweeping across the entire continent. Candidates for national leadership in each country are doing whatever they can to understand the Buhari phenomenon, to copy it, to institute it.

“That’s why people from the African continent…when they had the presidential election in Ghana, there was a candidate who branded himself the Buhari of Ghana.

“When they had the presidential election in Chad last year, there was a Buhari of Chad. They had printed posters with their pictures with Buhari side by side.

“So, it’s jealousy. They are panicky and jealous. It should worry PDP that nobody is coming across the border to understudy PDP.”