Lagos Marathon: Ethiopian, Sintayehu Legese wins Lagos City Marathon [Photos & Videos]

Sintayehu Lesesse has won the fourth edition of the annual Lagos City marathon. The Ethiopian bags the $50,000 prize money as he emerged winner of 2019 #LagosCityMarathon

The race, which took place on Saturday, kicked off in the early hours of the day from the National Stadium in Surulere and the finish line at Eko Atlantic City. Legese won the competition with a time of 2:17.26.

