Again Boko Haram Kills 60 In Rann .. Amnesty International Urges FG to Investigate Withdrawal of Soldiers From Rann

Again, no fewer than sixty people have been repoortedly killed in a Monday attack on Rann town, Kala Balge of Borno State by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram group.

The Amnesty international Nigeria stated this pointing out that analysis from satellite images revealed the figure, just as it feared that IDPs camps were also affected in the attacks carried out by the Boko Haram insurgents.

A statement released on Friday by Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said ,“At least 60 people were killed following the 28 January devastating Boko Haram attack on Rann, a border town in Borno state, northeast Nigeria, Amnesty International has confirmed.

“The organization also analyzed satellite imagery which shows hundreds of burned structures in the town. Many of the destroyed structures only date back to 2017, suggesting they were shelters for internally displaced people who came to Rann seeking protection, “said the statement.

It noted that the Human Rights Organisation had “confirmed that this week’s attack on Rann was the deadliest yet by Boko Haram, killing at least 60 people”.

“Using satellite imagery we have also been able to confirm the mass burning of structures as Boko Haram unleashed a massive assault on Rann, most of which is now destroyed. This attack on civilians who have already been displaced by the bloody conflict may amount to possible war crime, and those responsible must be brought to justice. Disturbingly, witnesses told us that Nigerian soldiers abandoned their posts the day before the attack, demonstrating the authorities’ utter failure to protect civilians,”

The organisation alleged that troops withdraw, which “triggered a massive exodus of civilians to Cameroon, as fear spread that Boko Haram would take advantage and attack the town”.

Amnesty International also called on Federal Government to investigate the allegations that security operatives of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) from Rann withdrew from the area prior to the attack.