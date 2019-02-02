Stealing Of Pants For Ritual: We Can't Investigate Things That Are Not Empirically Verifiable - Frank Mba (Force PRO)

The Nigeria Police Force says it cannot investigate the stealing of pants for spiritual purposes because there is no evidence.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, said this during a live television programme on NTA, ‘Good Morning Nigeria’, on Friday.

Mba was responding to questions on ritual practices and ‘get rich quick’ schemes.

He said, “Stealing of underwear for whatsoever reason is a recent phenomenon, before now, we had cases of ritual killings but we can’t investigate things that are not empirically verifiable except when there is convergence of the act like cases of murder or an attempt or related crimes.”

Mba said substance abuse fuels crime. He, therefore, asked youths not to get involved in it.

He added, “Drug and substance abuses are strong conscience suppressors that influence our youth to engage in these wicked acts of fetish and ritual killings for get-rich-quick schemes. While we’ll continue to fight the menace of drug abuse head-on, we want our youths to desist or be ready to bear the consequences

“We don’t investigate divinations or morality except related acts that constitute a criminal offence.”