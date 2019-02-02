I will Invest More On Youth Empowerment And Human Capacity Building — Maduagwu

Owing to the old-century dictum that a predefined goal is better than a purified hoax, honourable Rita Maduagwu has rolled out what would be her major areas of interest and priorities for her people as she races to continue representing the people of Nnewi South Constituency 2 in the Anambra State House of Assembly, under the brolly of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Speaking with the Izunna Okafor in her office at Awka, Hon. Rita who also doubles as the incumbent Speaker of the state house, noted that good representation is not just about being a house member, sharing money and flagging off white elephant projects, but more of being a voice of the people, finding out their mutual/collective needs and channeling efforts towards arresting these.

Noting that she is currently serving her second term in the house, honourable Rita highlighted some of the numerous feats and achievements she has recorded in recent times in the four communities of Ukpor, Ebenator, Ezinifite and Akwaihedi that make up her constituency, which include:

Fencing of Community Secondary School, Akwaihedi; renovation of Nkwor Akwa market; construction of modern Market and sinking of borehole in Ebenator; construction and equipping of health centre in Ezinifite, attracting the construction of Umungwu-Umudiji-Ezinifite road, facilitating the construction of Ukpor-Umunuko-Ozubulu road; construction of Borehole in Amihe, Ukpor; renovation of classroom blocks at Ukpor Boys and reconstruction/rehabilitation of abandoned borehole project in the school; attracting the mounting of streetlights in major roads in the constituency; fencing of Umudike Central school, Ukpor; facilitating the appointment and recruitment of many of the constituents in various positions and job opportunities in the state and other private organizations across the state, among others. All these she said she did for the people in accordance with their mutual needs, which she would always find out from them before embarking on it.

When asked what her priorities will be in this her third term, the quintessential legal practitioner noted pointed out that, though she has empowered many youths and women, she has not actually 'peaked' youth empowerment and human capital development to a satisfactory echelon, and hence would prioritize that this time. She described human capital development as a sure and prime way of supportively building up people to be self-reliant and instrumental to helping others, thereby debilitating the effects of unemployment and over dependency. She revealed that she had programmed her activities and plans for the youths and women, noting that she has already grouped a good number of them from each ward in the constituency into batches with their bio data and their areas of vocational, occupational and professional interest captured, in readiness for the appropriate trainings and empowerment.

In her message to the people, honourable Rita, popular known as 'Ọdịụkọ Na Mba' advised electorates to think wise before casting their votes in this forthcoming election in order not to make mistakes nor cry had I known at last, given that some people are now masquerading themselves as messiahs, while some are busy warming up to buy votes with tongue and money. She hence called on the people not to make themselves so gullible and cheap, nor be deceived by those who actually have nothing to offer.

Responding to questions concerning some politicians who are fond of using youths to incite various forms of political crises in this time of election; the honourable who is also the Chairman of South-East Conference of Speakers described such politicians as those who have no projects, antecedents nor worth to boast of in their campaigns, and hence are so desperate to get it by every possible means. She further called on such politicians to desist from such, as politics is not a 'do or die affairs', even as she called on the youths never to allow themselves to be used, as these politicians are only out to use and dump them, nothing life lost can never be regained.