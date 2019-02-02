On The Endorsement Of The Atiku/obi Ticket For The 2019 Presidential Elections By Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) wishes to congratulate the Ohanaeze Ndiigbo for their bold endorsement of the Atiku/Obi Ticket for the 2019 Presidential elections. The endorsement truly reflects the position of Ndigbo which has been affirmed and re-affirmed again and again by various Igbo organizations and stakeholders both at home and abroad.

It will be recalled that on October 16, 2018, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) addressed an International Press Conference during which ADF endorsed the Atiku/Obi ticket and gave copious reasons why they should be the choice of Ndigbo. Since that time, several grave developments have taken place leaving no-one in doubt that the Federal Republic of Nigeria is in for the worst period in its turbulent history if President Muhammadu Buhari and the cabal that rule with him are returned to power.

On January 25, 2019, the ADF Elders Consultative Forum met in Onitsha and reaffirmed the ADF endorsement.

On the November 14, 2019 a Consultative Assembly of Igbo Elders, Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders met at Nike Lake, Enugu under the Chairmanship of veteran Elder Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN and unanimously endorsed the Atiku/Obi ticket.

The World Igbo Congress (WIC), the Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and other major pan-Igbo organizations in the Igbo Diaspora have at different fora and in various statements endorsed the Atiku/Obi ticket.

All major Igbo organizations in the Northern parts of Nigeria, including major stakeholders have individually and collectively endorsed the ticket. Similarly, Igbos in Lagos and the Western parts of Nigeria have all met and endorsed the ticket.

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) recently sent a delegation to interface with the religious leaders and communities in Alaigbo. All of them were unanimous in endorsing the Atiku/Obi ticket emphasizing the necessity to defend the Christian Faith which is under siege under the present Government.

We are aware that there are people in Alaigbo who, for the sake of loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as their party or who for some other reasons including protecting themselves from criminal offences under the present Government, may take a different position from the popular wish of Ndiigbo. There are also those who may be induced with financial and other material gains to reject the popular wish of Ndigbo. This is not the first time such a situation of dissent has existed. It has happened several times before; it also happens in other geo-political zones. It is normal in any plural society. While we wish such people well, we advise, very strongly, that they retrace their steps now that the future of Alaigbo must be well defined and collectively defended, at all costs and with all hands on deck.It does not end at endorsing the ticket, we must do all that is humanly possible to help the ticket to win.

To some of our youth in the IPOB, MASSOB and other pro-Biafra organizations, who have watched in utter dismay the extent to which the present regime is straining itself to rig the elections and impose itself on the citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and who therefore do not believe this election will be free and fair, we say to them let us vote in spite of the rigging plan in place. It is our collective solemn duty, not only to ensure we vote, but to do everything legally and politically possible to protect our mandate. We shall have even more reasons to intensify our agitation for self-determination and freedom, with global sympathy on our side, if President Buhari and the Fulani go ahead to rig the elections in an attempt to impose their will on the Federal Republic.

PROF UZODINMA NWALA

ADF PRESIDENT



PROF NATH ANIEKWU

ADF SECRETARY



JANUARY 31, 2019