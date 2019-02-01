Delta Attorney-General Takes Awareness Campaign To Schools, Public Places Over Rising Cases Of Rape, defilement

Worried by the rising cases of sodomy, incest, rape, indecent assault and defilement of minors in Delta State, the Ministry of Justice has launched an aggressive campaign against the menace in schools and public places to create awareness aimed at stemming the ugly tide. The sensitization campaign which took off at two public schools at

Illah, Oshimili north local government area Wednesday, was led by the Director, Sexual Offences/Domestic Violence and Child’s Right Unit of the Ministry, Mrs. Uche Akamagwuna.

She said the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor who initiated the campaign was worried by the number of defilement and rape cases referred to the ministry on a monthly basis which prompted the campaign to elicit public support and also to educate the most vulnerable groups on how to protect themselves from

predators and how to seek help when they are violated. Mrs. Akamagwuna, also explained that the most vulnerable groups are children of school age and the state government is duty bound to protect and safeguard their lives, dignities and destinies from marauders, adding that under the law, children cannot give consent. She explained that pedophiles who predates on innocent children could include randy parents, family members, teachers, house helps, drivers or clergy.

While addressing pupils of Iyi-Oka Primary School and Omorka Primary School at Illah, Akamagwuna, told them that rape, defilement, sodomy and incest or indecent assault are serious offences punishable under the law and advised the pupils to always speak out and shouldn’t allow anybody to assault or molest them sexually. To press home the seriousness of the campaign, her phone number was distributed to the pupils whom she enjoined to call to report any

complaint of abuse or violation.

According to the Director, the first phase of the campaign would be to schools and public places within Asaba metropolis and its environs while the second phase and third phase would be in Delta Central and Delta North respectively