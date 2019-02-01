Over 300, 000 PDP Members Welcome Atiku In Ebonyi

Over three hundred thousand (300,000) Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) members and supporters yesterday trouped into Abakaliki , the Ebonyi state capital to welcome Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the party into the state for his campaigns.

The majority of the people who trooped. to receive the Presidential Candidate were members of the Friends of Atiku who wore branded t-shirts with the pictures of Atiku/Obi, first matched round the major streets of Abakaliki with posters and placards in expression of solidarity for Atiku before storming Pa Ngele Oruta township Stadium, venue of the rally. The solidarity match had attracted Okada riders and keke operators who joined them in solidarity match round the town. In his speech, the obviously elated Atiku, commended the leaders, members and supporters of PDP in the state for coming out in their numbers to welcome him, noting that there was no doubt that the state was a complete PDP state.

Atiku assured the people of the state that his government would usher in developments in all parts of the East adding Ebony state would never be marginalized again at the federal level.

He commended the Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi for his wonderful transformation of the state especially in the area of road construction and that he is apparently overwhelmed by the type of mobilization for the rally

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Seconds called on Independent National Electoral to disqualify President Mohammed Buhari from contesting the election for going to Republic of Nigel to bring mercenaries to rig the election.

He described the PDP campaign train as a rescue team who has come to rescue Nigeria from poverty, hunger, unemployment and mass killing and the people to vote massively for PDP at all levels and defend their votes.

The PDP Chairman warned the Independent National Electoral Commission not to attempt to rig the 2019 general elections, according to him PDP has always attracted larger crowd especially the youths in that the party knows what the youths want.

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi who is the South East Coordinator of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization in his remarks assured the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate,Mr.Peter Obi of the votes of the people of the state noting that Ebonyi state is PDP and the state has never had another party.