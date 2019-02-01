TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Ebonyi shuts down for Atiku

By Ogodo Mbam , Abakaliki
Economic activities were today shut in Ebonyi State in honour of the campaign visit of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alahaji Atiku Ababuka and his running mate Mr. Peter Obi in the zone.

Earlier, the chairman of the south east governors forum, Chief David Umahi had stated that the governors of the zone was prepared to give the Presidential candidate of PDP a full support to ensure his total victory in the February 16 presidential election.

He said: "Ebonyi state is PDP. Vote for our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; vote for Peter Obi our vice Presidential candidate; vote all the PDP candidates. There is no division in PDP South East. Southeast is totally PDP, we will organize a total rally for our Presidential candidate”.

Atiku is billed to visit Ebonyi and Enugu states for campaign rally

but Investigation revealed that both governors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and David Umahi directed the closure of markets to honour the visit of Atiku in the south east zone.

Markets that was shut down by Umahi includes, the popular Abakaliki rice mill, Abakpa main market, Timber shade, mechanic village and many others.

An eyewitness who want to be unanimous said “I visited
Rice mill this morning and it was closed. I also went to Abakpa main market to buy something but shops were under lock and key” he stated.


