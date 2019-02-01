Borno State Government To Dualize Custom Area- Muna Garage Township Road

Borno State government is to award contract for the dualizatiion of the famous Custom Area- Muna Garage township road along Mafa-Dikwa -Gamboru Ngala Trunk A road

Governor kashim Shettima of Borno State disclosed this yesterday evening when All Progressives Congress (APC) Mashamari under the aegis of Intergrated Unity Forum hosted Gov Kashim Shettima and Prof Babagana Umara Zulum at State Hotels Banquet Hall Maiduguri.

Speaking to the people, Governor Shettima thanked them and reiterated the continuation of the good work his administration is doing through Prof Babagana Umara Zulum.

Recounting the projects his administration executed in Mashamari, which includes, 9 kilometers road in Mashamari, 200 bed Maryam Abacha women and children hospital, New Mega school at Mala Kachallah farms, Upgrading Mashamari primary school.

The Mashamari APC Ward Intergrated Unity Forum promised total commitment to Gov Shettima, Prof Zulum and other APC candidates.

Rep of the forum, appreciated Gov Shettima over the projects he executed, which the communit appreciated.

He said that, the forum was put in place about eight months ago. They promised to vote all APC candidates in the 2019 elections.

In his remarks, an elder of the ward said "We're grateful and happy that Gov Shettima is going to the Red chambers with his vast of experience."

He also commended the good work of Gov Shettima and pleaded with Prof Zulum to consolidate on the good work of Gov Shettima and provide maternity health center, women and youth skills acquisition center, street lights to the already constructed roads etc.

Alhaji Kachallah Mai Fata, party chairman Jere LGA, thanked the people and officially introduced the forum to his excellency. He also recounted the good works Gov Shettima did in Jere local government.

At the end of the event, award of excellence was given to Gov Shettima, APC state Chairman Dalori and Kachallah Mai fata.