Governor Shettima inaugurates Borno APC Campaign council

Gov Kashim Shettima innaugrates the Borno state APC campaign council today at the multipurpose hall of the government house, Maiduguri.

On his innaugral speech, Gov Shettima commiserate with the good people of Borno State who died while supporting the party and said that forgiveness and forgetting the past should formulate the gratitude of the party.

He charged all members of the committees to make sure they carry everyone along and make sure they sell the party to all and one. And never make mistake of not underestimating the opposition. He further said, even with the popularity of president Muhammadu Buhari, we're to make sure we campaign and mobilize massive votes for the party.

He warned against making the mistake of doing any Anti- Party activities (Zamanin Shinkafa da wake yawuche. APC sak!) Finally, he begged for forgiveness from everyone, whether he did wrong or not, so that APC will remain a strong body.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Borno State APC Chairman Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, disclosed that the campaign team was constituted based on selection of members not in favour or affiliation to anyone within the party, but their hard work and people oriented activities within the party.

He further said that, immediately after the campaign tours everyone will go back to his/her LGA, ward and unit to work for the success of the party up-to election period.

Former Gubernatorial aspirant, Attorney General, and Commissioner of justice Borno state, Barr Kaka Shehu Lawan who's also secretary of the campaign council, while giving vote of thanks assured His Excellency and all APC supporters that the committee will do its best to ensure total victory for the party.

Top dignitaries that graced the occasion include former Executive Governor of Borno State, Senator Maina Ma'aji Lawan, Alhaji Gambo Lawan, Senator kaka Malam Yale, Alhaji Kaumi Damaboa, Alhaji Abba Kau Gwoza among others.