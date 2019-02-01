Police commission promotes 18 CPs to AIGs, 33 DCPs to CPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of eighteen Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and thirty three Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police.

A statement on Thursday from the spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said, “this is one of the decisions of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja on the 28th and 29th of January, 2019 and presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.”

He said, “The new AIGs are; Maurice A. Yusuf; Ibrahim A. Lamorde, former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Murtala Usman Mani, Wilson A. Inalegwu, a former CP, FCT; Dibal Paul Yakadi; Haruna Huzi, Mshelia; Mohammad A. Mustafa; Hyelashinda Kimo Musa, former CP, FCT, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom Commands; Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, a former Oyo State Command CP; Olusola Kamar Subair; Basen Dapiya Gwana; David Oyebanji Folawiyo; Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim; Nkpa N. Inakwu; Chris Okey Ezike, until now CP, Abia State; Moses Ambakina Jitoboh; D.M Obembe and Wilson O. Akhiwu.”

The new CPs are; Uche J. Anozia; Nwamhi Felix Yame; Mohammed Abdulmumini Gimba; Musa Adze; Philip Sule Maku; Umaru Haruna Miringa; Usman Sule Gomna; Adamu Usman; Daniel Sokari-Pedro; Ahmed Mohammed Azare; Adamu Saleh Jajeri; Maigana Alahi Sani; Audu Adamu Madaki and Dajuma Mohammed Lawal.

Others are; Ibrahim Sani Ka'oje; John Ogbonnaya Amadi; Ede Ayuba Ekpeji; Mohammed Bagega; Bello Makwashi; Buba Sanusi; Suleiman Balarabe; Rabiu Ladodo; Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed; Yunusa Edwin Ogwuche; Cyril I. Okoro; Awosola Awotunde; Ayodele Andrew Olatunji; Garuba Danjuma; Bello Sani Dalijan; Imaikop Asuquo Okpongkpong and Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya.

Others are Jerome E. Bentem; Idris Nagoyo; Ibrahim A. Gora and Edna Obiageri Ugbebor.