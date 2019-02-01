The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Celebrates Black History Month:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA), joins the nation and Americans of all backgrounds in observing and celebrating Black History Month. The Black History Month, which begins on February 1 and ends on Feb 28, 2019, is a time to commemorate, recognize, highlight and celebrate the many achievements of African Americans. These achievements have enriched all society- indeed the whole world. We celebrate our own humanity by recognizing inventions and contributions that have benefited all humanity.

On 1976, US President Gerald Ford formally recognized Black History Month. It is an annual tradition that has been honored by every President since. It is a month full of activities at schools and in communities nationwide that educate us and remind all us of the many contributions of African Americans and the long hard journey towards freedom, equality and social justice.

This year Black History Month observance coincides with challenges to human rights and human dignity. The government shutdown has affected all aspects of life in the US. The government shutdown has ended but temporarily. During these challenging times, when the nation is enduring the unconscionable Muslim Ban, the divisive rhetoric of the Wall and immigration, the story of the struggle and achievements of African Americans continue to provide the hope and the inspiration to continue to work on realizing the promises of the Declaration of Independence for everyone.

Black History month serves an important educational role. While all Americans are familiar with African American luminaries such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali, many are not familiar with the many other contributions of African Americans in all fields of life. This month is a time when we are all reminded of the important contributions of African Americans and of their struggle for racial justice, civil rights, civil liberties and human rights.

AHRC calls on its friends and supporters to actively participate in the several great events planned for this Black History Month in Michigan and across the nation.

"Black History Month is a celebration of life and hope. African American History is an opportunity to learn about and to recognize the many achievements of African Americans," said Dr. Saleh Muslah AHRC President.

"The African American struggle is a struggle that has made the US a better place for everyone, especially other minorities," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We all owe a huge debt to African American civil rights activists as well as other great African Americans for their achievements in all walks of life," concluded Hamad.