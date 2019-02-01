2019 General Elections: INEC releases final list of candidates for state elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the forthcoming governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The governorship and house of assembly polls are scheduled for March 2.

The lists published on Thursday on INEC’s website, www.inecnigeria.org was signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The lists showed that 32 political parties were contesting for governorship election in Abia, Adamawa 29 parties, Akwa Ibom 45, Bauchi 31, Benue 33, Borno 34, Lagos 45, ogun 4, Rivers 64, Kano 55, Sokoto 51 and Zamfara 41.

The Commission recognised Sen. Buruji Kashamu as the governorship candidate and Reuben Abati as his running mate for the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun.

The commission did not include the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the candidates for governorship election in Zamfara and Rivers.

The commission did not also clear the APC for House of Assembly elections in Rivers and Zamafara.

NAN reports that in an earlier statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, released late on Wednesday in Abuja, there were 1,066 candidates for the Governorship elections.

He also disclosed that there were also 14,583 candidates for the State Assembly elections and 806 for the FCT Area Council elections comprised of 105 chairmanship candidates and 701 Councillorship candidates.

Okoye said that the commission’s decision that the APC was not eligible to field candidates for the forthcoming national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections in Zamfara, stands.

Okoye said that the commission noted there were two court judgements on the matter – one from a State High Court in Gusau and the other from a Federal High Court in Abuja.

“The former judgement clearly says that the APC conducted primaries in Zamfara, contrary to the position of the commission.

“On the other hand, the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the party did not conduct valid primaries and therefore, not eligible to field candidates for the elections.

“The Commission will like to re-affirm its commitment to obeying all court judgements, even when it disagrees with them.

“However, these are clearly two contradictory judgements delivered by two courts of coordinate jurisdiction on the same day.

“Consequently, the Commission has decided to maintain its original position that the party in question did not conduct primaries.

“And, therefore, in line with Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the APC is not eligible to field candidates for the national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections in Zamfara,” Okoye said.