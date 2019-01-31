Dr Michael Olugbile House to House Independent Campaign Group begins grassroots campaign for APC candidates

As the general elections approaches, 200 volunteers in Osun State have embarked on House to House campaign for the reelection of President Muhammad Buhari and all candidates of All Progressive Congress APC) in Osun state.

The volunteers under the auspices of Dr Michael Olugbile House to House Independent Campaign Group (DMOH2HICG) said the President has done well in his first term and that Buhari deserves a second time, urging the people of Osun State to vote for all APC candidates.

The convener of DMOH2HICG, Dr Michael Olugbile (DMO) said the initiative was informed by his genuine desire for good governance at the federal and state levels for the benefit of the citizenry.

Dr Olugbile who was one of the aspirants for Odo-Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives said in spite that he didn't secure the ticket of the party, he remained committed to ensuring victory for all APC candidates in the general elections.

His words, "As part of my desire to see positive change in Nigeria, I have twice sought for the ticket of House of Reps under APC but God said it was not yet time, for the vision is for an appointed time. Meanwhile, while we await the appointed time, we will actively support those nominated by our party for various positions to win their election."

The volunteers would do House to House campaign for all APC candidates in Odo-Otin, Ifelodun and Boripe LGAs. The goal is to ensure victory for our candidates from President Buhari to Dr Ajibola Basiru (SRJ) for Osun Central Senatorial district and Hon Afolabi Olalekan for Odo-Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Dr Olugbile also urged the people to vote for Prince Adeyinka Adetoyi, Dr Mulikat Abiola and Hon Femi Popoola as members of Osun State House of Assembly to represent Odo-Otin, Ifelodun as well as Boripe and Boluwaduro constituency.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the immediate past Osun State Deputy Governor, Otunba Titilayo Laoye-Tomori and the APC Senatorial leader for Osun Central Senatorial District, Hon Adeoye Adelakun among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the former Deputy Governor lauded Dr Olugbile for putting the independents campaign group in place to ensure victory for all APC candidates.

Otunba Titilayo Laoye-Tomori charged the volunteers to carry out the assignment with total dedication and full commitment.

Also speaking, Hon Adelakun who inaugurated the volunteers and assured them that the party and its candidates would not disappoint them.

Some of the volunteers who spoke with The Nigerian Voice said they were determined to work hard for the success of the candidates of APC in the elections.