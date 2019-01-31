Jimi Agbaje’s convoy Attacked By Hoodlums in Lagos

Hoodlums on Thursday attacked the campaign convoy of the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje at Iba in Ojo West of Lagos.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) political correspondent reports that the convoy had just left the palace of the Oniba of Iba, Oba Goriola Oseni, when it came under ferocious attack.

The PDP governorship hopeful had gone to the monarch to inform him of his plan to hold his campaign rally in the area later in the day before the incident.

As the convoy was driving out, hoodlums, numbering about 40, chased and threw stones at Agbaje’s vehicles.

Some of the hoodlums, clutching daggers and machetes, rode on motorcycles to keep pace with the speed of the convoy, throwing pebbles continually at the convoy.

The rear windscreen of a bus conveying some party members was shattered.

Some occupants of the bus sustained minor injuries caused by the shattered glass. The hoodlums continued to advance towards the convoy for further attacks, before security details in the convoy engaged them, firing teargas at them.

They later beat a hurried retreat when the convoy managed to escape. However, Agbaje and people in other vehicles did not sustain injuries.