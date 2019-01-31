Elections: Former President of Tanzania,Jakaya Kikwete, to head Commonwealth Observer Group for Nigerian elections

The former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, will lead the Commonwealth Observer Group for the general elections in Nigeria, scheduled for 16 February.

An advance group of observers was deployed to Nigeria on 29 January, while other members of the team are expected to arrive in Abuja on 8 February, the Commonwealth said Wednesday.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, constituted the observer group following an invitation from Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Members include politicians, diplomats and experts in law, human rights, gender and election administration from across the Commonwealth.

.”The Commonwealth has a long history of observing elections in member countries, in solidarity with electors as they choose their leaders, and in support of efforts to strengthen democracy and the rule of law in accordance with the values and principles of the Commonwealth Charter, said a statement obtained by Per Second News.

The Commonwealth has observed the previous five elections in Nigeria, and I am pleased to be deploying so distinguished a group to again support the nation in its continuing journey of democratic development,” said Secretary-General Scotland.

The Commonwealth Observer Group’s mandate is to observe and consider factors affecting the credibility of the electoral process as a whole. It will assess whether the elections have been conducted in accordance with the standards for democratic elections to which Nigeria has committed itself, with reference to national legislation and relevant regional, Commonwealth and international commitments. Where appropriate, the Group can also make recommendations for the future strengthening of the electoral framework.

The Commonwealth Observer Group will consider the pre-election environment and election preparations. Members will be deployed to various regions of the country where they will observe the voting, vote-counting and results procedures.

The Group will submit its final report for consideration by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, and she will in turn share it with the Government of Nigeria, INEC and political parties before conveying it to all Commonwealth governments. It will then be made public.

The Group will be supported by Commonwealth Secretariat staff led by Ms Katalaina Sapolu, Senior Director of the Governance and Peace Directorate.

The Commonwealth Observer Group is composed of:

His Excellency Jakaya Kikwete, Chairperson

Former President

United Republic of Tanzania

Dr Lesley Clark

Gender Specialist

Australia

Mr Gary Dunn

Former Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General

Australia

Mr Omar Jallow

Politician

The Gambia

Dr Emmanuel Akwetey

Executive Director, Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG)

Ghana

Mr Prosper Bani

Politician

Ghana

Hon Emmanuel Bombande

Senior Mediation Adviser, United Nations

Ghana

Dr Shahabuddin Yaqoob Quraishi

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India

India

Mr Orrette Fisher

Elections Consultant

Jamaica

Ms Jedidah Waruhiu

Commissioner, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights

Kenya

Adv. Notemba Tjipueja

Chairperson

Electoral Commission

Namibia

Dr Eric Kwa

Lawyer

Papua New Guinea

Mr Ernest Sagaga

Head, Human Rights & Safety

International Federation of Journalists

Rwanda

Mrs Marcella Samba-Sesay

Chairperson National Election Watch (NEW)

Sierra Leone

Ms Crystal Orderson

Regional Director, The Africa Report

South Africa

Ms Joy Napier

Commonwealth Youth & Human Rights Representative

St Kitts & Nevis

Ms Elizabeth Donnelly

Deputy Head & Research Fellow, Chatham House

United Kingdom

Ms Linda Duffield

Retired Diplomat

Former Chief Executive, Westminster Foundation for Democracy

United Kingdom

Mr Musa Mwenye

Former Attorney General

Zambia