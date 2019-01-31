Shettima Engages 50o Vigilante Hunters To Fight Boko Haram Insurgents

Governor Kashim Shettima on Wednesday evening inaugurated 500 vigilante hunters who have sacrificed their lives in complementing efforts of the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram group.

The governor added that the formal engagement or inauguration became necessary in view of the renewed attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents in many parts of the state.

He further said that all the vigilante hunters who took an oath with the Holy Qu'ran and Bible for defending the people will be deployed alongside troops in strategic places in Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere Local Government Area to end Boko Haram menace.

Shettima therefore noted however that each of the hunters would be placed on a monthly salaries of N10,000 each, while their superiors would earn N20,000 each month.

He also announced a donation of 250 bags of rice (50kg) to cushion the hardship of the families of the hunters.

Presenting the vigilante hunters before the governor for the formal engagement, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barister Kaka Shehu Lawal, said "couple of months back in one of security meetings we resolved to engage 500 hunters to compliment effort of our security forces.

" It is in view of our resolution that we present to you these set of gallant hunters for inauguration".

The Leader of the Vigilante Mai Durma who administered the oath with Holy Qu'ran and Bible to the hunters and admonished them to be good ambassadors.

He also asked his colleagues/hunters to be mindful of the oath taken and abide by the duty of secrecy to reveal any modus operandi of the military operations to the insurgents, betray of government in all its dealings and do anything that will jeopardize the relative peace in the state.

"Anyone who reveals our strategy to Boko Haram or betrays government course, may he be consumed by this oath". Durma said.