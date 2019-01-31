Ilorin Emirate Leaders and Elders Committee intervenes on political violence in Ilorin. 

As general elections draw near,the pioneer Grand Khadi of Sharia Court of Appeal,Kwara State,Justice Abdulkadir Orire(CON),has warned political players against violence.

In a press statement signed by the retired jurist,he frowned vehemently at the continuous disturbance of peace and harmony of the Ilorin Emirate.

He said "On behalf of the surviving leaders and elders of Ilorin Emirate,I wish to express our disgust with the appaling incidence of violence that is now characterizing the socio-political firment of Ilorin Emirate.

"We are,particularly,disenchanted with the continuous disturbance of peace and harmony of Ilorin as the nation prepares for the forthcoming general elections".

Justice Orire,who is also the Marafa and Seriki Malami of Ilorin,in the statement, urged the people of Ilorin to come together and protect the reputation of tranquility,love and good neighbourliness inherited from our illustrious predecessors of the city of harmony.

Orire further added that people should shun political violence,noting that political violence breeds nothing but regret for individuals and retrogression of the collective.

The earstwhile Secretary-General of the influential Jamaat Nasril Islam pointed out that "while we sympathize with the victims of the criminalities, who bear the brunt of the needless disruption of the peace of our community ,the positions and steps taken so far by stakeholders on the development, are heart-warming and encouraging".

We are,therefore, urging all those concerned to ensure that such unfortunate development does not re-occur.

Orire also urged political parties and politicians to play the game by rules,reminding them that power belongs to Allah whom he said gives it to whoever He wishes.

The former Chairman of the National Council of Ulama urged politicians to prevail on their supporters not to engage in any act that could threaten the tranquility of the Emirate and the harmonious co-existence of the people of the state.

"We urge parents,religious and community leaders and various Community Development Associations and,indeed, security agencies, to ensure and enforce peace,where necessary, by ensuring full compliance with the directives of the constituted authorities on political events",he said.

Abubakar S.Imam mnipr

Nat.Pub. Secretary,

Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union.

