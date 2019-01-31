Borno Govt Gives N500,000 To Each Families Of 5 Officers That Died In Motor  accident, N200,000 To Each Of 5 Other Wounded Policemen

Borno State Government Thursday gave out N500,000 to the families of five deceased policemen/officers who died on official duty in a ghastly motor accident two weeks ago as security escort in a convoy of the state deputy governor Usman Mamman Durkwa along Gombe road.

Likewise, N200,000 was given to each of the five others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident

The Police Officers/victims were on their way to pick the Deputy Governor, Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa and his entourage in Gombe Airport when the sad incident occurred on 14th January 2019 at Fintiri in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi state, where five of them died at the spot, living five others injured.

Presenting Condolence letter to the Borno State Police Commissioner, Mr. Damian Chukwu and the cash to the families of the deceased/victims, Governor Shettima's who was represented by his Deputy, Usman Durkwa at the Government House, Maiduguri said, the young officers died while serving their fatherland and at the time their services are much needed.

He said, "on behalf of Government and People of the state, we expressed our heartfelt condolence over the sudden death of the police officers and prayed to Almighty Allah (God) to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost.

" We also pray for quick recovery to those who sustained various degrees of injury during the incident.

"As government, we are giving these token of N500,000 each to families of the deceased to cushion their immediate hardship, while N200,000 will be given to each of the five policemen who sustained injuries settle their medical bills." Durkwa stated.

In his response on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, Borno State Command, CP Damian Chukwu commended the state government for its concern on the welfare of policemen in the state.

He also pointed out that the cash assistance will go along way in assisting the families of the deceased, adding that, this is not the first time the state government is giving such kind of assistance to the Nigeria Police Force.