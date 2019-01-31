Osun First Lady inaugurates Vegetable Farmers Scheme, distributes seeds to women

The wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola as part of the agricultural empowerment activities of her Foundation, Ilerioluwa Development Initiative (IOD-Initiative) today inaugurated Vegetable Farmers Scheme and distributed improved variety seeds to women in the state.

The First Lady said the scheme was is just a fractional aspect of the agricultural empowerment chain program of her Foundation.

She noted that agriculture has always been the main pillar for the sustenance of humanity and that this was the reasons why her Foundation, the Ilerioluwa Development Initiative (IOD-Initiative) came up with the empowerment programe in agriculture.

She commended the female farmers in the state for their involvement in agriculture. She said "I am happy at the enthusiastic embrace of this scheme by our women who engage in agriculture."

"Your response here today is a clear indication that collectively, we are ready to bring tangible and fundamental change to the living standard of our people in this state", she said.

She continued: "There used to be a time when our nation took the front position in this. It is commendable that we are beginning to witness an upsurge again. It is particularly gladdening that more and more women are embracing farming both as vocation and profession."

Mrs Oyetola said the focus of her Foundation on Vegetable as the first tranche of her agricultural empowerment chain was informed by the crucial nutritional value of vegetables and its enormous benefits in keeping many chronic diseases at bay.

The women vegetable farmers were given refresher training on aspects of agricultural management and seeds were distributed to the women.

The First Lady said the seeds distributed to the woman were of improved variety that are expected to give good yields within very short period.

She said the farmer would experience bounty production of some vegetables in our state in the next three weeks because of the nature of the seeds given to them.

Her words "We hope to cover more vegetable variety before this year runs out. I am confident in the determination of these amazons to collaborate in bringing about visible and real change in the economy of this state through vegetable plantations.

"The third module of this scheme is a revolving loan envelope which each of these amazons could benefit from in order to boost the production in their farms. The loan package has been designed in a way to ensure that beneficiaries would have the sense of duty to pay back in order to be eligible to benefit again.

"The scheme has also been designed in a sustainable manner for our Foundation to keep complimenting the efforts of our women farmers."

Mrs Oyetola commended Access Bank Plc, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and Agrik Matas for their support for the Foundation. "We sincerely appreciate all of you for your sterling support towards making this scheme a success."

The State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola charged the the farmers to make good use of the knowledge they acquired during the training and utilise the seed well.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi and the Director General of the Office of Economic Development and Partnership in the state, Dr Charles Diji Akinola.