ELECTIONS: Former DESOPADEC Commissioner Predicts Victory For Atiku, Okowa

Sixteen days to the presidential contest in Nigeria, a Delta state Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), stalwart and Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on political matter, Reverend Eke Chukwudi, said the PDP presidential candidate would defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart and incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, come February 16 2019.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Nigerian Voice correspondent Thursday in Asaba, at the PDP Presidential campaign rally at the Steven Keshi stadium, the former Commissioner representing Ndokwa nation in the Delta State Oil Producing Area Commission (DESOPADEC), said the state party worked round the clock in preparation to receive the party’s presidential candidate to the state capital.

He described Atiku, as a distinguished leader who is well known in the Niger Delta region even as he called on Nigerians to turn out in their large numbers to vote in Atiku and displace the APC candidate whom he said has brought untold huger to Nigerians, “Make sure you vote Atiku, hungry wants to kill Nigerians”.

He mocked APC over their claims that they would win the general elections “APC are only dreaming, Atiku is the man”, stressing that the time has come to vote in Atiku for a better Nigeria.

On whether the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, truly deserve a second term, the SSA said if he has the powers, he would propose a third term bid for the governor whom the media has widely acclaimed as the man of the year 2018.

He said the governor has brought boom in economic activities of the state, adding the governorship election in the state is a work over for PDP, “We have already beaten APC, it is a dead party already”, he declared