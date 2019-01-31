The 2019 Chevelyns Care Foundation Widows Empowerment Program

Chevelyns Care Foundation The Netherlands held her 2019 Widows Empowerment Program on Thursday, 24th and Friday, 25th January, 2019 in Mgbowo-Enugu State-Nigeria.

The Youths and the Widows received trainings on how to make liquid soap, bathing soap, washing soap, detergent, toilet cleaner, bleach and bead making

The program was sponsored by the Youths for Human Rights, The Netherlands who also delivered a power-packed training/workshop on "The need to be aware of Your fundamental Human Rights", Right to Education, Right to Freedom of Worship, Rights to Freedom of Speech and Association, etc..

First Bank of Nigeria PLC was on ground to open and manage the bank accounts for the Widows who received soft loans from the Foundation to start-up their businesses.

The Founder of Chevelyns Care Foundation-The Netherlands, Chief Lady Evelyn Azih, who also is the President of The Nigerian National Association-The Netherlands (NNA-NL), thanked the widows for their entrepreneurial spirits and expressed her profound gratitude to all organizations and individuals who helped in one way or the other in making the 2019 Widows Empowerment Program, a success.

