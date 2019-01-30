Do more with Keystone Bank ‘Oxygen Chat’ banking

Keystone Bank Limited has remained committed to empowering the Nigerian populace with the introduction of the Chat-bot feature called ‘OXYGEN’ as part of its financial inclusion drive.

Oxygen is the lender’s interactive virtual banker that chats with customers and carries out their banking transactions upon request. The feature which enables banking on Telegram and Facebook is fluent in English and is always learning to serve the customer better.

Some of the services on Oxygen include accounts opening, fund transfer, bills payment, airtime top up, purchase of movie tickets, balance enquiry, and lots more.

How does oxygen work?

Step 1: Download and install the Keystone Mobile App from the Play store or App store and register.

Step 2: Download and install Telegram or Facebook messenger as well, if you do not have it already installed on your phone.

Step 3: Launch the mobile app and click on the Oxygen Chat option on the landing page.

Step 4: Click on either Keystone Bot telegram or Keystone bot Facebook.

Step 5: Once this is launched, Oxygen welcomes you with “Hello Customer name/ the username used on either of the apps”. i.e. “Hello Thelma”

Step 6: Follow the Prompts and enjoy this chat banking service.

Subsequently, all a customer has to do to continue using Oxygen is to click on the search tab of either telegram or Facebook messenger and search for “keystone chat banking”.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.