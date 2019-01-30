PDP Celebrates Poor Outing Of APC Rally In Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, over what it described as a failed campaign in Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday.

The PDP noted that the scanty attendance at President Muhammadu Buhari’s rally shows that the President has become a ‘general without a troop.’

According to the PDP, the situation was so pathetic that a discomfited President Buhari could not articulate any message to support his re-election bid but told Nigerians to vote for any candidate of their choice in the general election.

The PDP said, “It was pitiable to watch Mr. President garble, as the audience who refused to carry APC broom also remained passive, while many started leaving the venue while he was still presenting his address.

“Ironically, President confessed that he had nothing new to tell Nigerians. If anything, the APC Presidential candidate, in his party’s usual penchant for false performance claims, alluded to a non-existent ‘market money’ which elicited heckles from the audience.

“The fact that a sitting President cannot attract a meaningful audience from the same state where a mammoth and overflowing crowd received Atiku Abubakar, just a week ago, further confirms that Nigerians, across the board, have indeed attained a consensus to return the PDP to power, come February 16, 2019.

“The PDP therefore charges President Buhari to counsel himself, end his desperation for power and spend the remaining days to prepare his hand over notes to Atiku Abubakar, so that our nation can be returned to the path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity, which has eluded us in almost four years.”