Court Of Appeal Strikes Out Walter Onnoghen’s Appeal

According to PoliticsNGR, the court of Appeal struck out a motion brought by the embattled suspended Chief Justice Of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen seeking for a stay of action in his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

The appeal was filed before the Court of Appeal by his lawyers: Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Kanu Agabi (SAN) and James Onoja.

Recall that embattled Onnoghen was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari following an ex parte order issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He based his appeal on the fact that he was not given a fair hearing by the CCT before the order to swear-in Justice Tanko Muhammad was issued. He also questioned the powers of the CCT to do so. The appeal read in part;