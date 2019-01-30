ELECTION: PDP Supporters Defile Heavy Downpour In Ughelli South

The torrential rain that greeted the Delta state Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Campaign Council rally in Ughelli South local government council was ignored by stalwarts of the party.

The heavy downpour which started at Otujeremi, the administrative headquarters of the council as soon as the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, arrived the venue of the rally could not deterred the party adherents.

Addressing the mammoth crowd which gathered at the event despite the rain, Okowa charged them to come out in their large numbers to exercise their right at the February 16th and March 2nd elections.

He tasked them not to cast their votes and leave the polling centers but to remain and defend their votes. "After casting your votes, do not leave, wait to defend your votes" the governor said.

Okowa told PDP faithful that the party has won the elections already. He also assured them that whatever his administration was going in terms of job creation would be tribbled when he returns as governor.

Meanwhile, at Isiokolo, the headquarters of Ethiope east, a pregnant woman was delivered of a baby boy.

The lucky child got a whopping sum of N2 million from the governor who promised that he would return to see the baby.