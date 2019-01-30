Many feared dead, vehicles burnt as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

Tragedy struck on Wednesday morning, January 30, when a truck loaded with 33,000 litres of petroleum product fell at Barracks bus stop, along Mile 2/Badagry expressway, Ojo area of Lagos.

The truck was said to have spilled its content on the ground and triggered wildfire, The Guardian reports.

According to the report,

a yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons died in the unfortunate incident while scores of vehicles got burnt.

The incident which caused heavy pandemonium in the area occurred at a bad spot in front of Onireke Police Station, Barracks bus stop.

Police officials, Fire service personnel and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have activated their emergency mechanisms to rescue victims and put out the fire.