The King who made his laws work
By The Rainbow
- One of the stories my late grandfather, Tenibiaje (Ganmu Ganmu o se luoju ibembe), told me while growing up in Okemesi Ekiti was that of aKing, whose laws were never flouted even by the animals in hiskingdom.My grandfather narrated how in his bid to stop a particular robberthat terrorised his kingdom between the hours of 10am and 12 midnight,the King banned movement of his subjects and animals from 8pm to 6am.Penalty for flouting this rule was death, yes death!To enforce this law, the King ordered the Oluode (head of hunters) toplace his men in strategic locations in the community and that anyoneseen moving round the town one minute after 8pm should be brought tohim for public execution within 24 hours.Alas! The second week that the law became effective, the King’s onlyson, who just saw his girlfriend off to her residence was caught at8:05pm.“Eemo ree oo! This is a serious problem. Ori Ade, the crown prince!Ipa taa pa ogberi, a o ni se bee pa omo awo (you don’t punish theinitiates like the non-initiates),” the hunters told themselves.The hunters who arrested the prince quietly took him to the palace sothat the town’s people won’t know.When they got to the palace, they told the King that his son was seenmoving around the streets of Oja Oba at some minutes past 8pm and thatthey chose to escort him to the palace so that he won’t be seen by thepeople.To the amazement of the hunters, who ostensibly had expected the Kingto thank them, he was livid. He was angry and he exclaimed; “why didyou bring him here untied? Why did you not tie his hands and legs asdemanded by the law?”The hunters looked at themselves, none except Odewale could talk. Hesaid “Kabiyesi, omo ola ni, a ni ka ma f’ori ola yile ni gbagede ni(He is a Prince and we felt he must not be disrespected).”The King shouted, “tie him and take him to the prison. By 1pmtomorrow, take him to Idi Ogun (Ogun shrine) and behead him in thepresence of the town’s people!”Terrified and shocked, the hunters reluctantly moved to tie theprince, thinking that the the King was just joking. But the King’slast words confirmed his seriousness.“Meet me at Idi Ogun at 1pm tomorrow. Osan pon ganrin ganrin obamakin… Ogun maa mu eje omo alaigboran – The blood of this one whoflouted my law will be sacrificed to Ogun at noon.”Before dawn, news had spread that the King’s only son was going to bebeheaded at the shrine of Ogun Lakaaye Osinmole at 1pm. Those at homesent messages to the ones in the farmsteads. Even the birds gatheredin the sky waiting to see the unprecedented.By 12 noon, Idi Ogun was already filled by the town’s people, with allof them wearing the looks of “I must use my two eyes to see the Kingbehead his only son.”As the town’s people were gathering at Idi Ogun, the Chiefs and eldersof the town were in the palace, pleading with the King to temperjustice with mercy.Oloye Otun was the one who spoke, he said “Kabiyesi, it is the CrownPrince that we are talking about here, not just anyone. Omo Oba, Obanaa ni, a o gbodo se idajo eru f’omo (a prince is not different from aking and we must not judge a freeborn like a slave).As Oloye Otun was talking, the King was only closing his eyes andopening them occasionally. Suddenly, he stood, looked up and down,then faced the palace entrance door.Shout of Kabiyesi oooo, Kabiyesi ooooo rented the air as the Kingappeared at Idi Ogun with the chiefs and elders following him.In less than ten minutes, Abenilori (executioner) arrived with histwo-faced sword shining like lightening. He moved towards the King,acted like he was seeking his permission and the King just nodded.Before the twinkling of an eye, the Prince’s head was separated fromhis body and wailings enveloped the whole community.Then, the King rose, cleared his throat and said; “now that the firstoffender of my first law has been punished accordingly, I will bewaiting for the second offender.”Of course, there was never a second offender and no first to theKing’s subsequent laws.Last night, I saw my grandfather in my dream and he said I shouldnarrate this story to a certain Muhammadu Buhari who lives inside arock in Abuja and those urging him on. But who am I to be looking forany Muhammadu Buhari ti ngbe ibi gegele okuta?Anyway, if you see that Tyrant of Daura, tell him that a King can onlymake his laws work if they are applied to his closes allies.Lere Olayinka writes from Number 1, Irunmale Avenue, Oke Agbonna, Okemesi Ekit
