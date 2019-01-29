Police Service Commission (PSC) Confirms New DIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved a new management team for the Nigeria Police Force, with the appointment of eight Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, with effect from January 28, 2019.

One of the new DIGs, Usman Yakubu, was, however, directed to proceed on terminal leave, while the retirement of the seven former DIGs was also approved.

The remaining seven DIGs, who would constitute the police leadership are: Aminchi Baraya who is the most senior Assistant Inspector-General of Police from North-East representing the zone in the management team; Usman Abubakar, representing the North West; Abdulmajid Ali, former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, representing North Central and Fredrick Taiwo Lakanu, former AIG, Operations and until his appointment, the Force Secretary, representing the South West.

Also in the team are Godwin Nwobodo, former AIG, Border Patrol, presently AIG, Zone 7, Abuja and former CP, Courses, at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano representing South East; Anthony Michael, former CP, Ebonyi and Delta States representing South South and Yakubu Jibrin from North Central.

A statement by the spokesman for the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, added that the appointment of the DIGs was the high point of the 4th plenary meeting of the PSC held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, and presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.