Osun REC charges accredited local election observers on thoroughness

The Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Olusegun Agbaje has appealed to the local election observers accredited to monitor the forthcoming general elections in the state to be thorough in preforming their functions.

The REC said this when he met the accredited local election observers today at the INEC office in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

Agbaje warned the accredited local election observers to avoid any act that may be inimical to the overall success of the exercise.

He highlighted various acts that could constitute electoral offences and warned the accredited local election observers to be upright and sincere in their conduct.

He assured them of the commitment of INEC to conduct free, fair and transparent elections and urged them to assist the commission to succeed in its determination.

Agbaje released some hotline telephone numbers with which the accredited local election observers could call and report any incident they witness on the field during the election.

The REC frowned at the attitude of some election observers who were in the habit to raising false alarming and even promoting needless crisis during elections.

Agbaje also told the election observers that INEC in Osun was carrying out intensive voters education and that the commission would not relent in its efforts to properly enlighten the people in the state on elections.