INEC to use braille ballot guides for 2019 elections because of visually impaired voters

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje today disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to deploy braille ballot guides for the visually impaired voters.

Agbaje said this in Osogbo while addressing the people living with disabilities on the preparation of the commission for the 2019 general election.

The REC also said that magnifying glasses would also be provided for the albinos to enable them cast their votes without stress.

He assured people living with disabilities that the commission would provide enabling and conducive atmosphere for them to participate in the forthcoming election.

He said the commission was conscious of the voting rights of every Nigerian citizen, particularly the people living with disabilities.

He said certain polling stations would be repositioned to make them easily assessable to people living with disabilities.

Agbaje said necessary voters' education are being carried out to properly sensitize the citizens on electoral process and that the people living with disabilities are also carried along in the voters education activities.

The REC urged all stakeholders in the state to to support INEC to achieve hitch free election. He urged registered voters to come out with their Permanent Voter Card on election day and vote for their candidates of their choice peacefully.

The President of the National Association of People Living with Disabilities in Osun State chapter, Mr Kehinde Onitiju commended INEC for putting the people living with disabilities into consideration in its preparation for the election.

Onitiju charged INEC to do more in ensure that the people living with disabilities are not subjected to any form of difficulty that could disenfranchised them during the elections.