Update On Operation Sharan Daji Activities

In line with the mandate of Operation SHARAN DAJI (OPSD), troops are conducting operations into bandits’ enclaves in Zamfara and Katsina State. The operation is being conducted simultaneously in collaboration with all security agencies and local vigilantes’ to achieve synergy. The current offensive is designed to identify and destroy bandits’ camps/enclaves in the area of operation. This press brief covers the period from 22 - 29 January 2019.

Major Clement Abase , the Acting Force Information Officer, Operation SHARAN DAJI in a statement Tuesday said the operation has recorded some successes. On 22 January 2019, troops on clearance operation in Gando Forest came into contact with a large gang of bandits armed with sophisticated firearms and Rocket Propelled Grenades leading to fierce gun battles which lasted several hours. The bandits were forced to abandon their camps due to superior firepower during these encounters. Troops also made contact with bandits operating in Shinkafi, Birnin Magaji and some isolated villages in Maru LGA of Zamfara State. Furthermore, troops of OPSD operating in Katsina State made contact with bandits at different locations around Safana, Runka, Kukan Sama between 25 – 28 January 2019.

3. The following items were recovered from the bandits over the period stated above:

a. 1 Single Barrel gun.

b. 2 locally made pistols.

c. 20 Cartridges of Double barrel bullets.

d. 60 Rounds of 7.62mm special.

e. 1 AK 47 Magazine containing18 Rounds of 7.62mm special.

f. 2 Dane Guns.

g. 4 Motorcycles.

h. Large quantity of Indian hemp and illicit Drugs.

4. The casualty figures on the bandits’ side during this encounters is 21 bandits neutralized, while 17 were captured alive. Troops also destroyed some of their camps and rescued 89 kidnapped victims held in some of these camps. It is worthy to note that out of 89 freed kidnapped victims, 55 of them were held captives in Bukkuyum LGA in Zamfara State. The freed captives who were mostly from local communities in Zamfara State they were debriefed and reunited with their families. Similarly, 2 bandits’ informants Musa Amadu and Auwalu Mutairu were arrested at Danfumi village in Birnin Magaji and are currently assisting troops with intelligence. It is significant to inform the general public that 11 civilians and 1 vigilante were killed by bandits during the period in focus. It is also important to state that 6 persons were kidnapped at Asoula village in Tsafe LGA and not in Birnin Magaji as reported by some media houses.

5. The Force Commander, Operation SHARAN DAJI, commiserates with families of the vigilante that lost his life and assures that his sacrifice will not be in vain. He reaffirms the commitment of OPSD to rid Zamfara State of all forms of banditry and criminality in line with its mandate. Therefore, the general public is enjoined to cooperate with troops and furnish security agencies with useful and timely information about bandit’s activities within their domain.