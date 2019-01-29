Onnoghen: APC in Senate caucus says it's not part of decision to approach Supreme Court

The APC caucus in the senate has distanced itself from the decision of some other senators to approach the Supreme Court over the interpretation of the suspension of the ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The senate on Monday cancelled its planned emergency plenary which was supposed to hold on Tuesday and instead resolved to go to court.

The Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the senate filed a case at the Supreme Court, seeking its interpretation on whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution.

“Seeking whether the action of the President does amount to usurpation of the powers of the Senate as provided for in Section 292 of the constitution.

“Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become sub-judiced.

But the APC caucus distanced itself from the suit the Senate filed at the Supreme Court.

Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan faulted the move and said: “The Senate never met to take such resolution and at no time mandated anyone to approach the Supreme Court on this matter on its behalf.''

“Consequently, the Senate APC caucus dissociates itself from the said request for the legal interpretation of the suspension.”

A statement by Lawan read:

“It has come to the notice of the Senate APC caucus that the Senate has approached the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen by the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“For the records, the Senate never met to take such resolution and at no time mandated anyone to approach the Supreme Court on this matter on its behalf.

“Consequently, the Senate APC caucus dissociates itself from the said request for the legal interpretation of the suspension.”

